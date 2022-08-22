Capital police warns of action over Imran’s ‘threats’

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Sunday slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for his ‘threats and allegations’ against the department. Addressing a public rally at F-9 Park on Saturday, the former premier alleged that attempts were being made to “scare everyone off by torturing Shahbaz Gill”.

Imran also claimed that when the PTI approached the Islamabad police and Adiala jail authorities to inquire who was involved in torturing Gill, they simply replied that they had received orders from the “top”. “We will not let [the] inspector general (IG) and deputy inspector general (DIG) Islamabad off the hook,” he had added. Responding to the allegations on Sunday, the capital police said they will “continue to perform their duties diligently” and that “anyone making threats and allegations will be dealt with according to the law”.

Reiterating their commitment to serving the nation, the police also stated that they had “taken an oath to serve the country at all times” and added that “all officers and personnel are rendering their services with full responsibility and will continue to do so”. It is pertinent to note that on Saturday, the coalition parties of the incumbent government had urged the superior judiciary to take immediate notice of the ex-PM’s threat to a female judge during his speech delivered during the rally as well. During the rally, Imran had alleged that Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry knew that Gill was tortured, but she did not release him on bail.

He had threatened to take action against the judge along with Islamabad police officials.