Full dress rehearsal?

As reports of Imran Khan’s imminent arrest started making the rounds early on Monday, leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and party workers and supporters took to streets in several cities to protest against the possible arrest of former prime minister and party chief Imran Khan.

The call was given after PTI chairman Imran was booked in a terrorism case on the complaint of Islamabad Saddar Magistrate Ali Javed for allegedly threatening the additional sessions judge of the federal capital, Zeba Chaudhry.

Following the registration of FIR against Imran Khan, media reports said Islamabad Police late night deployed additional security around his Bani Gala residence. Personnel of Frontier Corps (FC) were also deployed while the roads leading to Khan’s house were sealed with barbed wires. The streetlights on the road from Imran Khan Chowk to Khan’s house were also switched off around midnight. However, sources privy to the matter told Daily Times that Imran Khan’s arrest will be made after approval from the federal cabinet, adding that late night moves were just to ‘scare’ the former prime minister.

A Twitter trend quickly gained traction, gathering 140,000 retweets at the time of this report saying: “Imran Khan hamari red line”. A number of supporters converged on Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence in solidarity with their leader. PTI’s official Twitter account tweeted Fawad Chaudhry with a number of workers at the residence, with the former minister insisting Khan was at home and “hundreds of workers had reached”. Close associates of the former prime minister, like Murad Saeed, separately announced on Twitter that arrest orders had been issued for Imran, as he urged supporters to “get out for the sake of Pakistan”.

Fellow leaders asked people to converge at various locations in their respective cities with Hammad Azhar calling on them to rally at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk, while Farrukh Habib urged people to gather at Faisalabad’s Samandari Road.

Ali Amin Gandapur threatened taking over Islamabad, warning the police to not be a “part of this political war anymore”. “If Imran Khan is arrested by the imported government we will take over Islamabad,” he warned. “And my message to police is that don’t be part of this political war anymore otherwise will deal [with] you as pdm workers not police anymore let pti and pdm leadership and workers fight and decide once and for all.”

As the matter gained steam, Islamabad police media director Taqi Jawad said the police reached Bani Gala not for Imran’s arrest but due to a ‘possible law and order situation’. He said reports of his arrest had been circulating since evening after which workers reached Imran’s residence and the police presence at Banigala was only to contain the situation. “If we decide to do anything of such sort, we will share it with the media,” he added.

The first information report (FIR), a copy of which is available with Daily Times was registered at Islamabad’s Margalla police station at 10pm on Saturday under the complaint of magistrate Ali Javed. The FIR said that at the PTI’s rally at F-9 park a day ago, Imran had “terrorised and threatened top police officials and a respected female additional sessions judge” in his address. The FIR reproduced the PTI chairman’s comments where he spoke about the female judge and the Islamabad police officials.

The FIR argued that Imran’s speech was meant to “terrorise” top police officials and the judiciary so they could not perform their functions and abstain from pursuing any action against any PTI-related individual if required to do so. The magistrate argued that Imran’s speech had spread fear and uncertainty among the police, judges and the nation. “Terrorism has been spread the country’s peace has been harmed,” he added. The FIR requested that legal action be pursued against Imran and an “exemplary punishment” be meted out.