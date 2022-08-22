Are you neutral?

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday asked the “neutrals” why he was ousted through a ‘foreign-funded’ vote of no-confidence in parliament, saying that his only crime is that he has not accepted the “imported” government, a private TV channel reported.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh, Imran Khan claimed of learning that actions against his party were taken at the behest of the neutrals and vowed to stay among his people unless achieving the goal of ‘real freedom’ (Haqiqi Azadi). “Now Pemra is also in the game. What has Imran khan done? His only crime is that he is not accepting this imported government,” he said.

Imran revealed that people who come to his residence to support him get calls from agencies, asking why they were there. “I want to ask whether you are neutral or not. If not then why are you damaging this country so much? Why do you want to stand with these people (the current government)? Do you think the nation will believe these people who have been looting this nation for the past 30 years,” he questioned. He said that when police resorted to violence on PTI’s May 25 rally, they were informed that they had orders to do so. “It means they were under pressure from the neutrals,” he added. Imran said that the chief election commissioner is giving all his verdicts against PTI as they wanted to disqualify him but when they seek information they get replies that they are under pressure from the “boots”. “Now in Shahbaz Gill’s case, police say they are under pressure… whatever is happening in Pakistan will be blamed on you,” he said while addressing the “neutrals”.

He questioned if neutrals were not with the ‘thugs’, then they were allowing what was happening with the country. Put me in jail, it will not make any difference, he added and said that Mr.Y’s plan – who was encamped in Islamabad – was to get him disqualified, making Shahbaz Gill an example for others and suppressing media. But it would not make any difference, Imran Khan said.

Ex-PM said PTI was the only party of federation and a uniting factor. He warned that sidelining it would only harm the country. He asserted that army alone could not keep the country unified. Nobody could stop Pakistan from becoming Sri Lanka if there would be no political force, Imran Khan warned. He reiterated that the only way out of prevailing crisis was free and fair elections in the country.