PM, COAS discuss flood situation, relief operations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday discussed with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) General Akhtar Nawaz the flood situation, and rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-affected areas.

During a telephonic conversation, the prime minister and the army chief discussed the situation of flood affected people and relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-hit areas, especially in Sindh.

The prime minister stressed upon acceleration of the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts, PM Office media wing said in a press release.

The army chief apprised the prime minister of the army’s full cooperation in the rescue and relief operations in Sindh.

The prime minister directed for provision of helicopters in the province as road and bridges had been damaged. He observed that helicopters would be helpful in the rescue and relief operations since the link roads between Sindh and Balochistan provinces had been eroded.

The prime minister also appreciated the cooperation and passion of the Pakistan Army in the rescue and relief operations.

General Bajwa also informed that he had issued special direction to Commander Southern Command over relief activities in Balochistan.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to immediately distribute supporting amount among the flood affected of Sindh.

The NDMA chairman apprised the prime minister of the latest situation of rainfall and floods in Sindh, and also about the cooperation extended during the ongoing rescue and relief operations in the two provinces.

Meanwhile, the NDMA advised all concerned provincial and federal ministries and emergency departments to ensure prior arrangements to cope with flash floods predicted in rivers and nullahs of eastern Balochistan.

According to the NDMA advisory, the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has forecast moderate flash flooding in rivers and nullahs of eastern Balochistan. It added that “medium to high-level flooding” is expected in Kabul River at Nowshera, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and tributaries of rivers Kabul and Indus, in Sindh, till today (Monday).

Moreover, “high level and above flooding” is likely in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan Division, Punjab, in the next 24 hours.

The NDMA said that all concerned federal ministries and departments – provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs), provincial irrigation departments and respective district administrations, district disaster management authorities (DDMAs) as well as municipal and city administrations – are advised to forewarn at-risk communities in vulnerable areas.

The NDMA also stated that people living along the areas of hill torrents and the banks of Indus River be sensitized about the expected increase in water flow. They added that there should be timely evacuation of at-risk populations from low-lying and flood prone areas as per evacuation plans.

The locals, farmers and cattle herders were forewarned to shift cattle away from areas of hill torrents. Shelter, food and medicines have been made available in shelter camps.

Further, the NDMA advised the concerned authorities to restrict vehicle movement in areas likely to be affected by hill torrents.

In case of any eventuality, a special situation report (SITREP) or update must be shared immediately with the NDMA.