Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 22 August 2022 is being sold for Rs. 120800 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 140900 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 22 August 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today per Tola Gold Rate Today Rs. 140900 Rs. 129157 Rs. 123288 Rs. 105675 per 10 Gram Gold Rate Today Rs. 120800 Rs. 110733 Rs. 105700 Rs. 90600 per Gram Gold Gold Rate Today Rs. 12080 Rs. 11073 Rs. 10570 Rs. 9060

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.