PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday asked voters to immediately go to polling stations in NA-245 to cast their votes.

Khan claimed that they are on their way to winning Karachi NA-245 by-election.

“Our camps are full of voters while opposition camps are empty,” he tweeted.

“I am asking all our voters to go immediately to vote if they haven’t already done so,” Khan added.

We are on our way to winning Karachi NA 245 election. Our camps are full of voters while opposition camps are empty. I am asking all our voters to go immediately to vote if they haven't already done so. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 21, 2022

Polling for by-election in Karachi’s NA-245 is underway amid tight security.

The polling began at 8:00 am and will continue without any break till 5:00 pm.