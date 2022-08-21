Zartaj Gul visits flood hit areas, monitors relief work

RAJANPUR: Ex-minister for state Zartaj Gul visited flood hit areas to monitor relief work in district Dera Ghazi Khan.

She was accompanied by MPA Mohiuddin Khosa and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Anwar Baryar. The delegation visited Kot Chhutta, Basti Jaam, Basti Mamoori, Basti Khosa, Shahiwala, and some other areas.

They also distributed ration and other essential items among the flood hit families. Zartaj Gul while talking to people stated that flood hit families would be provided every possible relief.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhary Pervez Elahi also announced to enhance ration and its supply in the affected areas.

MPA Mohiuddin Khosa also spoke and stated that government would not leave people alone at the critical phase.

The deputy commissioner also assured the people that ration would be supplied to every affected area.