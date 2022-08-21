Bremen stage dramatic comeback to snatch win at Dortmund

BERLIN: Werder Bremen fought back from two goals down in the 89th minute to claim a remarkable 3-2 victory at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, with Scottish forward Oliver Burke scoring the winner. Burke, who also scored in the fifth minute of injury time to see Bremen pick up a point at home to Stuttgart last Saturday, repeated the feat by outrunning Dortmund debutant Niklas Suele to hammer a shot past goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and give the visitors all three points. With Dortmund nursing a comfortable 2-0 lead in the dying stages of the match, Bremen pulled one back through defender Lee Buchanan in the 89th minute, with the Englishman pouncing on a poor clearance.

Dortmund, who had looked controlled throughout the game, suddenly appeared rattled and conceded an equaliser just three minutes later as Niklas Schmidt netted. Bremen-born Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt had scored the opener in first-half injury time. Making his first start of the Bundesliga season, Brandt dribbled the ball in from the right wing to the edge of the penalty area before unleashing a curling shot into the bottom corner of the net. Portuguese wing-back Raphael Guerreiro scored in the 77th minute to give Dortmund what looked like a comfortable lead. The loss ends Dortmund’s unbeaten start to the season and manager Edin Terzic’s nine-match winning streak.

Bayer Leverkusen’s nightmare start to the campaign continued with a 3-0 home loss to Hoffenheim. Tipped as an outside chance for the title before the season, Leverkusen now sit bottom of the table after three losses, alongside a first-round elimination from the German Cup. Freiburg’s strong start continued with a 1-0 win at local rivals Stuttgart. Normally a provider, the visitors’ Vincenzo Grifo tapped the ball in from close range to put Freiburg ahead in the 11th minute. An injury-time winner from South Korean midfielder Lee Jae-sung saw Mainz defeat Augsburg 2-1.

Promoted Schalke picked up a valuable point with a 0-0 draw at Wolfsburg, who remain winless under new coach Niko Kovac.