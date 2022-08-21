TMUC holds University of Hertfordshire Graduation Ceremony 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Millennium Universal Colleges TMUC, Islamabad organized the Graduation Ceremony of International undergraduate degree for University of Hertfordshire UH to honour the hard work of the graduates, faculty, and staff last day, says a press release.

The ceremony held in Serena Hotel Islamabad, was an effort to celebrate and acknowledge the diligent efforts of graduating business and computing students from TMUC Islamabad, TMUC Bahria Town Phase 7 Rawalpindi, TMUC DHA Phase 6 Lahore, TMUC Faisalabad, TMUC Karachi and Gujranwala campuses.

Dr. Musadik Malik Minister of State (Petroleum Division) graced the occasion with his auspicious presence as a Chief Guest in the Ceremony. Delegates from University of Hertfordshire (UH) comprising, Professor Quintin McKellar CBE- Vice Chancellor (UH), Mr. James Robert Perrin- Director of International Partnerships University of Hertfordshire, Mr. Sayaz Miah -Director International Recruitment University of Hertfordshire, Mr. Timothy Huw Putnam Morgan- International Partnership Manager University of Hertfordshire and Mr. Waqar Shah- Pearson also arrived from England to be a part of the ceremony. Parents of the graduating students, eminent figures from media, academia and industry were also amongst the distinguished guests at the ceremony.

Founder & Chief Executive TMUC Pakistan, Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, in his opening speech, congratulated the proud parents of the graduating batch while apprising the guests on the significance and opportunities offered by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) recognized international qualifications offered at TMUC. He also applauded the efforts of the TMUC staff and faculty on the successful execution of another academic year.

Sharing his thoughts at the occasion Dr. Musadik Malik Minister of State (Petroleum Division Ministry of Energy) congratulated Chief Executive TMUC Dr. Faisal Mushtaq on providing excellent quality of transnational education in Pakistan. Further, he stressed upon the importance of Education which plays a pivotal role in all our lives and paves the way for all of us to reach our highest potential. He congratulated the young Millennials by saying, “Education is the key to success, an educated person can strive for the betterment of a country. Education is an important part of any society. It provides direction, social status, worldly knowledge, and the chance to explore”.

Vice Chancellor University of Hertfordshire UK, Prof. Quintin McKeller has specially travelled from United Kingdom for the TMUC UH Graduation Ceremony and to recognize the academic excellence of TMUC Students & Graduates. Vice Chancellor UH Prof. Quintin shed light on importance of the international degrees being provided in Pakistan. University of Hertfordshire is providing HEC recognized degree in Pakistan, where one can stay to Pakistan and Graduate from London from their homeland. He further said, ‘’The University of Hertfordshire is a TEF gold rated university, which is the topmost rating given to a university in the UK for teaching excellence. The University combines traditional teaching by highly qualified academic staff with digital resources to offer the best learning experience to its students’’. He appreciated CEO Dr. Faisal Mushtaq for providing students with a platform where they can receive a transformative and world class education.

Students graduates from BA Hons University of Hertfordshire, Zareen Asif, Miral Anis, Ahmed Siddique, Sabah Khan, Ahmed Zahid, and Areeb Ghous spoke at the occasion, sharing their extraordinary experience in pursuing an international qualification in Pakistan commending the rich academic and extracurricular opportunities they were provided at TMUC.

At the end of the ceremony TMUC Founder & CEO Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI and Dean of Academics Ms. Kholah Malik along with the Chief Guest and Vice Chancellor Prof. Quintin McKellar CBE distributed awards to the graduates and high achievers in academics. The graduation ceremony reflects on the pride TMUC leadership takes in its staff, faculty and students and its commitment to develop the right set of skills, attitudes, knowledge, and values within graduating millennial so that they can confidently meet the global challenges of the 21st century.