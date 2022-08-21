Anne Heche’s cause of death revealed

Anne Heche’s cause of death has been determined by officials. The Six Days, Seven Nights star died from inhalation and thermal injuries stemming from a car crash on Aug. 5, according to records from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News. Per the coroner’s office, other “significant conditions” that contributed to her death included a sternal fracture due to blunt trauma.

Her manner of death has been ruled as an accident and the records list Aug. 11 as the date of her passing.

On Aug. 12, a rep for Heche’s family confirmed to E! that the actress had been pronounced legally dead, though her heart would be kept beating through life support in accordance with California law to allow OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find recipients who would be a match for the organs which she wished to donate.

Two days later, Heche was “peacefully taken off life support” after organ recipients were identified, her spokesperson said.

Heche’s passing comes more than a week after her Mini Cooper collided with a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. Per the Los Angeles Fire Department, the vehicle was traveling at a high speed before the collision, so it “burst into flames and came to rest 30 feet inside the two-story home.”

The Men in Trees alum was treated on the scene and rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Heche’s rep later told E! that the actress had slipped into a coma and did not “regain consciousness since shortly after the accident.” In the wake of her passing, her 20-year-old son Homer Laffoon, who she shared with ex-husband Coley Laffoon, said in a statement to E! that he’s been “left with a deep, wordless sadness.”

“Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom,” he continued, thanking fans for the outpour of support during this difficult time. “I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time.” In addition to Homer, Heche was also mom to son Atlas Tupper, 13, with James Tupper.