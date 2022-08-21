It is very sincerely hoped that the government has solid evidence to back its claim that PTI, especially its chairman Imran Khan, is deliberately overplaying the issue of Shahbaz Gill’s torture because this situation is fast getting out of control.

There can be no doubt whatsoever that torture, of any kind, is completely unacceptable and must be dealt with in the strictest implementation of the law. That is why allegations that Gill was tortured physically, psychologically, and also, according to Imran Khan, sexually as blown the lid clean off the whole thing and a very ugly confrontation is now inevitable; whether it plays out in the courts or the streets, or both.

That Imran chose precisely this moment to reverse a week-long strategic de-escalation and turned his guns once again on the so-called establishment also tells a lot.

You can also bet that the skeletons he took out of the closet and put on public display as he revealed old secrets of intelligence agencies bringing him dirt on PML-N and PPP leaders will in turn force more worms out of the can, and nobody will be left clean.

He also pretty much demanded, though not in so many words, that the military revise its neutrality and practically intervene to restore him to the throne, after expressing considerable shock that it allowed “crooks” back into Islamabad.

When all this is seen in the backdrop of just why Shahbaz Gill landed in jail and what PTI stands to lose if his trash talk is traced to its high command, it does make a little more sense why it would want to keep the pot stirring.

There are also ominous signs that he’s poisoning the well in advance of any unfavourable verdict against Gill, the party, or even himself to force his legions of followers into a clear confrontation with the state.

The gloves are off, and that’s very bad news for the economy and the people. *