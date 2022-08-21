Frozen Funds

$3.5 billion may not be a lot of money for an unimaginably huge $23 trillion GDP of the world’s largest economy, but to a country facing acute humanitarian disasters one after another, the frozen assets of Afghanistan’s central bank can breathe a new life into its fast-sinking finances.

But while everyone from Nobel Laureates and renowned economists to relief organisations to even family members of 9/11 victims plead to US President Joe Biden to be sent where they belong “to be used for the benefit of the Afghan people,’ Washington continues to stomp around and proclaim, not yet.

This time, the presence of Al-Qaeda leader in Kabul is being cited as the beginning of yet another comeback and the US is not willing to give them ammunition to stage the resurgence of global terrorism. All well and good, but did the well-aware boots on the Afghan ground not have an eye on who would step forward to fill the vacuum created by their departing flights? Pakistan has time and again urged for the availability of Afghan funds to help the government fight for the survival of its crippled economy and war-battered people.

But just like before, Foreign Office’s appeal to urgently unfreeze the assets on hold is bound to be reciprocated with a heated commentary about the Taliban’s failure.

The last year has not seen the government follow through on any of the promises related to mainstreaming women, bidding farewell to extremist policies of the years gone by and any and all measures to ensure the uplift of a population bearing the brunt of the deadly stalemate.

The sudden cut in aid last August prompted an uproar all over the world as the citizens were forced to endure widespread hunger and abject cold.

After Biden Administration has reversed progress undertaken on the deliberation table, concerns about the upcoming winters hang heavy in the air. Some lands are cursed, indeed! *