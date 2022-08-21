Illions varsity says Gill not part of faculty this semester

The University of Illinois has confirmed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, who has been associated with the institute since 2019, did not teach classes last semester and was not scheduled to teach this semester either.

Gill has been working at the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois as a researcher and an assistant professor of business administration since 2019. As per a report by WCIA, following his arrest on sedition charges in Pakistan, the institute clarified that the PTI leader has not been part of the faculty for almost a year.

Global human rights group Amnesty International has also called for an inquiry into the alleged torture of Shahbaz Gill. The rights group expressed concern regarding the allegations made by the PTI leader’s lawyers of physical abuse being inflicted on him while in custody. The PTI leader was arrested earlier this month from Bani Gala Chowk in Islamabad, on charges of sedition and inciting the public against the state, days after his controversial remarks aired on a TV channel went viral on social media.