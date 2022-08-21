Two terrorists killed in N Waziristan IBO

A terrorist commander along with his accomplice was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that during the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between the Army troops and terrorists. The slain terrorist commander was identified as Khabaib alias Bilal, who was stated to be affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group. The security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists. The ISPR said the killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces, preparation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and killing of innocent citizens. Terrorist commander Khabaib was also involved in suicide attack on security forces’ convoy in Mir Ali in August 2022.