President, PM pay tribute to Rashid Minhas Shaheed

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday paid tribute to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) on 51st anniversary of his martyrdom. The president said in a statement that the nation was indebted to the sacrifices of such brave and courageous sons and saluted them for their supreme sacrifices. The president said that by sacrificing his life for the country in a tender age, Shaheed Rashid Minhas had set a great example and foiled the enemy’s nefarious designs with his valour. “Shaheed Rashid Minhas did not desist from sacrificing his life for the honour and respect of the motherland,” he added. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Rashid Minhas, the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, laid down his life in the line of duty 51 years ago. In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “His was an act of valour & courage that symbolises selfless commitment of our Air Force officers to motherland. He will always live in our nation’s heart.”