It appears that Information Minister Marriyam Aurangzeb has decided to build upon the onslaught by her party member Malik Ahmed Khan and key ally PPP’s Saeed Ghani in the demand from PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan for details about “neutrals.” Seeing the heated debate and constant turning of the screws on Imran Khan, Mr DT is left to wonder whether he would finally spill the precious beans. If he sustains the pressure and refrains from taking any names, how would he manage to handle millions of followers touting him as a courageous man, who does not mince his words? Wouldn’t this be tantamount to strangling his narrative with his hands? A double whammy, indeed. How would Mr Khan respond to these challenges? Any ill-thought word is bound to widen the gulf between a mainstream political icon and a pillar of the state. Would such an adventure push another leader into the frying pan? Would he, too, face the wrath of the titans? Mr DT’s quest for clarity continues.