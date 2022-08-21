Arrest Imran immediately

Pakistan Democratic Movement spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah on Saturday demanded that Imran Khan be arrested ‘for conspiring to instigate mutiny in Pakistan Army’. In a statement, the PDM spokesperson alleged that Imran Khan wants to start a civil war in Pakistan with ‘foreign funding from Israel and India.” He also demanded that PEMRA should ban broadcast of Imran Khan’s speeches for ‘spreading hatred’.

“Foreign agents and political terrorists should be banned on TV,” he said and added that superior judiciary should take notice of threatening a woman magistrate. “Imran Khan should be arrested for threatening IG, DIG police and interfering in the government affairs,” he added.