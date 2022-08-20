Water level at Tarbela Dam reaches its capacity

The Tarbela Dam reached its 1,550-foot maximum and was totally filled with water on Saturday.

According to a WAPDA spokesman, the dam is currently holding 5827,000 acres feet of water.

He stated that the Mangla Dam’s water inflow was 26,700 cusecs and its discharge was 10,000 cusecs.

Similarly, he continued by saying that at Chashma, the water inflow was 386,000 cusecs and the discharge was 386, 000 cusecs.

“Likewise, the inflow of water at Head Marala in River Chenab has been recorded at 76, 100 cusecs while the discharge at 54, 300 cusecs,” he informed.

At Nowshera in River Kabul, he added, the water inflow and discharge both had been recorded at 69, 400 cusecs.

“Currently, 2938, 000 acres feet of water is stored at Mangla Dam, while the water storage level at Chashma stands at 38, 000 acres feet,” the WAPDA spokesman said, adding, “In all, 883, 000 acres feet of water lies stored in all three reservoirs namely Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma.”