Despite being the most loved couple of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor fat shames pregnant wife Alia Bhatt in one of the videos that went viral for wrong reasons.

The Bollywood pair is one of the most adored couples of the industry.

The couple, who got married in April of this year, is having their first child together. To watch their favourite duo on screen together, their fans can’t wait.

They recently joined forces for an Instagram Live session as part of a promotion for their upcoming movie Brahmastra.

Ranbir was observed fat-shaming Alia during the exchange. He made a remark about her weight increase while pointing at her growing tummy.

The internet community did not take kindly to this, and they criticised Ranbir for his statements. They mocked him on social media for being “insensitive” and called into question his sense of humour.

Alia was seen explaining during the live session why they aren’t heavily advertising their movie Brahmastra. She was joined by the film’s director Ayan Mukerji and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

In a video of their exchange that has gone viral on social media, Ranbir is seen interrupting Alia as she talks about the promotion of Brahmastra.

Alia added: “We’ll carry it out (promote the film extensively). If you’re wondering why we aren’t phailod (spreading) everywhere, it’s because our current priority is…” Ranbir interrupted in the middle and stated, “Well, I can tell somebody has phailod,” as he peered at Alia’s stomach. After Alia expressed shock, he then clarified that he was joking.