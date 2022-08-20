Sain Zahoor, a well-known folk musician, was hospitalized after fainting during a live concert in London.

Event organizers took the musician to the hospital after he fell on stage during a live performance in an east London theatre. With his song ‘Allah Hu,’ Zahoor soared to stardom.

Sain Zahoor falls unconscious during live performance in London

Even when the singer fainted, the organizers did not want the show to end, so they invited Suhail Salmat to perform, but Salamat declined. Zahoor had been on a London tour for several days, performing at several performances.

