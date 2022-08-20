Firdous Ashiq Awan ‘offloaded’ from flight, passport confiscated

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, a former federal minister for the PTI, was discharged from a flight destined for Dubai on Saturday at Islamabad International Airport for using an official passport.

Ms Firdous was supposed to take flight EK-615 to Dubai, according to reports.

The FIA authorities at the Islamabad Airport prevented Firdous Ashiq Awan from travelling on an official passport by asserting that it is unlawful to travel on an official passport while holding no official post.

The FIA officials confiscated Awan’s official passport.

The FIA officials said Ms Firdous had not returned her official passport after leaving the government seat. They further said that Ms Firdous though had filed a complaint that she had lost her personal passport.