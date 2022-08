Sikandar Sultan ruined ECP, claims Fawad

Sikandar Sultan has ruined ECP claims Fawad: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry stated on Saturday that if the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had changed its practices, no one would have pointed fingers at it.

In a tweet, he claimed that Sikandar Sultan Raja, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), had ruined the ECP.