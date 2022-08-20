Asad Umer says his Karachi home was raided by Islamabad police: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General and former federal minister Asad Umar confirmed on Saturday that the house raided by the police was in Karachi, not Islamabad.

In response to Islamabad Police’s tweet from yesterday, in which the Force denied conducting a raid on Asad’s home, the PTI leader stated that he was in Karachi and not Islamabad.

Yesterday, Asad turned to Twitter to complain that a police mobile van had visited his home.

However, the Islamabad inspector general of police’s (IGP) media team released a reply to the PTI secretary general’s accusation without conducting any investigation.

Federal Capital police even used a menacing tone, claiming to know the home addresses of every PTI leader.

On Friday, Asad was in Karachi, where he was busy campaigning for the NA-244 by-election.