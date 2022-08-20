Norwegian ambassador visits Alhamra

Norwegian Ambassador-designated to Pakistan, Mr. Per Albert Ilsaas, visited Lahore Arts Council. Mr. Ilsaas was warmly welcomed by Executive Director Alhamra Farhat Jabeen here on Friday at Alhamra Arts Center, the Mall. Executive Director Alhamra Farhat Jabeen and Mr. Per Albert Ilsaas agreed on people-to-people contacts to further strengthen bilateral relations. Both sides also agreed to explore opportunities in arts, literature, and other cultural dimensions. Norwegian ambassador Mr. Per Albert Ilsaas said that the diplomatic relations between Norway and Pakistan span many years. I believe both countries are trying their best to increase this bilateral relationship. Norwegian Ambassador Mr. Ilsaas and Ms. Naveen Fareed appreciated the hard work of the Alhamra Arts Council. Executive Director Farhat Jabeen and Director Art and Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi briefed Mr. Ilsaas about Alhamra Art Gallery, Academy of Performing Arts, Adbi Bethak, and Cultural activities at the council. Executive Director Alhamra Farhat Jabeen said that it was the key objective of the Lahore Arts Council to promote “our colourful culture and wonderful traditions in the whole world and make the world believe that Pakistan is the great place to visit.”