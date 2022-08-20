Nippon Paint Pakistan signs agreement with Pak Suzuki Motor Corporation

Nippon Paint is the largest paint manufacturer in Asia Pacific region (Source: Top25 2022 Paint Manufacturers in Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific Coatings Journal, pp. 50) and offers a wide variety of products in the categories of Decorative, Protective Coatings, Auto Refinish and Automotive Segments.

With Nippon Paint’s growing business in OEM, they signed an agreement with PAK Suzuki Motor Corporation to provide after sales services in Auto Refinish. Mr. Syed Samad Zaheer (President, Nippon Paint Pakistan) and Mr. Junichi Nomoto (General Manager, After Sales) signed the agreement on Friday, 19th August at Nippon Paint Plant.

Mr. M. Saqib Islam (NSM, Nippon Paint), Mr. Syed M. Raza Rizvi, Ms. Ramsha Ali and Mr. Humayun Arshad (Pak Suzuki) also attended the Agreement Ceremony. The Agreement Ceremony ended with Mr. Junichi Nomoto planting a sapling at Nippon Paint Factory to commemorate this event.