Britain’s Bigham sets world one-hour track cycling record

PARIS: Ineos rider Dan Bigham has established a new one-hour track world record by covering 55.548km, beating the former best by 459 metres, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on Friday. The Briton set his record in Grenchen, Switzerland whilst Victor Campenaerts of Belgium set his record of 55.089km at higher altitude in Aguascalientes, Mexico in 2019. “It’s just a bit mind blowing, pretty epic,” said Bigham, whose partner Joss Lowden is a former one-hour record holder in the women’s category. “In my head I wanted 55.5km so to put another 48 metres on it, I am pretty pleased with that. I actually felt really good. I had a bit of a wobbly in my head just after the halfway mark, like ‘how am I going to ride 16s (per lap) for the next half hour,” he said.’ Ineos tweeted their congratulations. “Congratulations @DanBiggles22 on a phenomenal performance.”