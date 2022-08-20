Zarco tops practice for Austrian MotoGP

SPIELBERG: Frenchman Johann Zarco set the fastest time in the first two free practice sessions of the Austrian MotoGP on Friday. Zarco, who rides for Ducati Pramac, was 0.024 seconds faster than Australian Jack Miller on a factory Ducati, with another Pramac rider Jorge Martin at 0.029. Zarco topped qualifying for the last race at Silverstone but then crashed out on lap five. “Happy with this first day,” said Zarco after the session, adding that he had given himself insurance in case the forecast rain arrives during the third practice session on Saturday. “Important lap time in the afternoon in case of tricky conditions on Saturday morning. Overall a good feeling,” he said. World champion Fabio Quartararo was fastest of the title contenders.

The French rider, who again leads this year’s standings, was fourth on his Yamaha at 0.040. “The pace looks good, but it’s true that we set those laps riding alone,” the Frenchman said. “In a group it’s different. It’s a shame that we had some yellow flags, and we weren’t faultless today. “I’m pushing myself to the limit. It won’t be easy, but I feel we have good potential,” he added. Italian Francesco Bagnaia, who is third in the standings after winning the last two races, was next on the second factory Ducati at a track where the Italian manufacturer has dominated in recent years. The day finished with seven Ducatis in the top eight places. Spaniard Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia, second in the standings, was 11th.