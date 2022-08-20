Ayeza and Danish Taimoor celebrate eighth wedding anniversary in style

The power couples of Lollywood enthral millions of fans with their bewitching love and couple goals.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are among these couples and that too for a good reason. Blessed with two children, the adorable couple never ceases to amaze their fans and followers with PDA-filled pictures.

Marking their 8th wedding anniversary, Khan and Taimoor, once again, decided to go above and beyond with their celebrations.

Khan had a sweet message for her husband. She captioned the post: “I have loved you for a thousand years. I’ll love you for a thousand more. Happy Anniversary Danish.”

Taimoor also posted pictures of the family. The pair is currently celebrating their wedding anniversary in the United States and Canada, and shared a stunning video from Niagara Falls, the biggest waterfall on earth.

Danish’s recent project Kesi Teri Khudgharzi is receiving positive reviews while Ayeza’s Meherposh has its own league of fans.