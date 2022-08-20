Hrithik Roshan to go past Shahrukh Khan and Ranveer Singh in star ranking!

Expectations were really high from Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan but both the film tanked at the box office, leaving Bollywood in dismay. Now all eyes are set on two upcoming biggies- Brahmastra and Vikram Vedha. Out of the two movies, the latter one might make a big turnaround in Star Ranking with Hrithik Roshan having a high chance of gaining 100 points. Keep reading to know more about it.

For those who don’t know, in Koimoi’s Star Ranking, also known as the Stars Power Index, the actors are given points as per their films in the coveted box office clubs. For example, 100 points for a film in 100 crore club, 200 points for a film in 200 crore club and so on. 50 points for each film are given if it’s in the top 10 overseas grossers.

As of now, Hrithik Roshan is in the 7th position below Shah Rukh Khan. With 900 points in his kitty, HR is just 50 points behind SRK’s 950 points and even Ranveer Singh, who too has a total of 950 points. If Vikram Vedha manages to strike a chord with the audience and hit the 100 crore mark, it will help HR gain 100 points and leave both SRK and Ranveer behind to see a jump to the 5th spot.

Hrithik Roshan will sit at 5th at least till December as Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus arrives in the same month and in January 2023, Shah Rukh Khan is coming with Pathaan. Let’s see if Vikram Vedha does the job for HR.

Have a look at Hrithik Roshan’s breakdown of 900 points:

400 points + 200 points + 300 points = 900 points