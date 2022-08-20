No harassment of Gill

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday contradicted PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s claim that Shehbaz Gill was tortured in police custody, a private TV channel reported. Sanaullah said the claims of physical torture as well as sexual harassment were entirely baseless. “They should file an application and an inquiry will be conducted into the claims,” the TV channel quoted him as saying. He said Imran Khan was hurling such frivolous accusation to divert attention from the prohibited funding case.

Earlier in the day, PTI Chairman Imran Khan claimed that his chief of staff Dr Shahbaz Gill was “sexual abused” in police custody and announced nationwide rallies to show solidarity with him.

In a series of tweets earlier, the PTI chairman demanded justice for his chief of staff and claimed that he was sexually abused while in police custody.

“All the pictures and videos show clearly Gill was tortured both mentally and physically, including sexual abuse – most too gruesome to relate,” the PTI chairman said in a series of tweets.

He said the police humiliated Gill for breaking him down and that he now has full detailed information about the events regarding Gill’s episode.

“ICT police say they did not inflict any torture. So my question is: Who tortured Gill?” Khan asked.