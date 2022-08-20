Saeed Ghani, Shehla Raza resign as Sindh ministers

Sindh Labor Minister Saeed Ghani has resigned from the ministry, he has sent his resignation to the Sindh Chief Minister. As per details, Saeed Ghani resigned from the ministry to campaign for local government elections. He has also served as Sindh Education Minister and Provincial Local Government Minister. Saeed Ghani sent his resignation to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, which is likely to be accepted soon. On the other hand Provincial Minister of Sindh for Women Development, Shehla Raza has also resigned from her ministry.