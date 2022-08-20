Ibrahim receives Academic Excellence Award 2022

The Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP) on Wednesday conferred Academic Excellence Award 2022 upon UMT President, Ibrahim Hasan Murad.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman presented the award at the ceremony held to acknowledge the heroes of Pakistan on account of the country’s 75th Independence Day. APSUP organized the ceremony to appreciate the true stars of Pakistan who made their mark in Impact Ranking and QS Ranking.

Mr Murad was presented the award in recognition of his commitment to promoting education and academia, and for leading UMT towards improvement in various International rankings, including THE Impact Ranking and QS Ranking.

The UMT President was praised as a dynamic leader who is focused upon raising the stature of research based education and educational services in Pakistan.

The organizers also took note of Mr Murad’s commitment to the development of Pakistan’s youth through research and academic excellence at UMT, as well as the employee-centric policies at UMT that led this university to being nominated for the Workplace of the Year Award 2020.