World Humanitarian Day observed

Pakistan Red Crescent Society in collaboration with Access English Micro scholarship project of RELO Pakistan marked the World Humanitarian Day celebration at its National Headquarters here today.

Around 100 students under the Access English scholarship program attended the lectures and were briefed on the importance, objectives and history of World Humanitarian Day. PRCS officers gave a detailed presentation to participants on Red Crescent’s countrywide humanitarian programs and initiatives. Students were sensitized on blood donation, First Aid skills to help people during disasters and emergencies.

On this occasion, students registered themselves as volunteers with PRCS Youth & Volunteer Department to join humanitarian activities. PRCS officers and staff also attended the ceremony.

World Humanitarian Day (WHD) is celebrated every year on 19 August. The day is recognized globally to pay tribute and homage to the brave hearts who leave no stone unturned to come forward and work towards a humanitarian cause. The theme for this year is “It takes a village to raise a child” aimed at showing the importance, effectiveness, and positive impact of humanitarian work.