55 new cases of dengue in Punjab

About 55 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Friday while no loss life occurred. According to the health department, a total 537 cases had been reported so far during the current year while two people died from the virus and 79 patients are under treatment in different hospitals in the province. The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 25 cases in Rawalpindi, 23 in Lahore, two in Gujranwala, two in Kasur, one in Sheikhupura, one in Mandi Bahaudin and one case in Okara. Meanwhile, an anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) killed dengue larvae at 2,251 places in the province during daily based surveillance. The squad conducted surveillance at 417,004 indoor and 109,303 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae. The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.