Govt committed to providing favorable atmosphere to investors: Saad

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday said that the coalition government was committed to provide favorable atmosphere to investors who were keen to invest in the country. During a meeting with Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini who called on him here, the minister said that Iran’s investors should get benefit from the investor-friendly policies of the government. Saad Rafique said that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran were improving in all the fields. He said that Pakistan Railways was constantly striving to improve its customer base through long-term agreements with domestic and international suppliers. The minister said that Pakistani government was offering business-friendly environment to all the foreign and local investors. The ambassador said the relations between Pakistan and Iran was long lasting. During the meeting, bilateral issues of the two countries and railways were also discussed. Both the dignitaries discussed the ways to improve and enhance economic ties between Pakistan and Iran during the meeting. Secretary/Chairman Railways Zafar Zaman Ranjha, Secretary Railway Board Mazhar Ali Shah, Director General Planning Abdul Maalik and other officials were also present in the meeting.