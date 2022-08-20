Punjab CM hints at upgrading Kunjah and Jalalpur Jattan to tehsil level

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz after assuming office announced development projects amounting to billions of rupees after arriving in Gujrat for the first time.CM while talking with the media persons at the Zahoor Palace Gujrat said that he is aware of public problems and ban on jobs have been lifted. Gujrat has been formally granted the status of a division from today. We are upgrading Kunjah and Jalalpur Jattan to the tehsil level. Rescue 1122 centres will also be set up in Kunjah and Jalalpur Jattan.A dual road from Gujrat to Hafizabad and a bridge to link Mandi Bahauddin with Hafizabad will be constructed on River Chenab near Qadirabad.

Expeditious work is ongoing for setting up industrial estate in Gujrat, he stated. CM disclosed that we would bring an excellent sewerage system and provision of clean water in Gujrat. A Waste Management Company will be established in Gujrat and garbage will be seen nowhere, he added. CM revealed that Aziz Bhatti Hospital will be upgraded to 500 beds adding that Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology will be upgraded to 500 beds. A mother child care and cancer hospitals will also be established in Gujrat. The hospitals of Kunjah and Jalalpur Jattan will be upgraded and will be made modern. An Engineering University will also be set up in Gujrat and schools as well as colleges will be upgraded. The time is not far when Gujrat will become Aligarh of the modern era.CM stated three times more work will be done in other cities as compared to Gujrat. We will bring a better company in Lahore for the waste management than a Turkish company. He stated that interest free solar pumps are being provided to the landlords adding that jobs will be provided to the special persons. An allowance for the blind persons has been restored adding that the problems of the flood affected people will be redressed. Rescue 1122 ambulances have been given in all the tehsils of Punjab.

A safe city system will be launched in every division of the province adding that free legal aid has been revived and work on jail reforms is going to be restarted.CM informed that no work is being started from the very beginning but rather we are restarting the work from where it was left. Work in every sector will be seen to be done within one month and no public demand will be left out. We will fulfil all the promises.”I became CM with the prayers of the public and every single moment is precious. We want to do all the work and pray that we complete all our works. When I will finish all the public works then I will wear a turban”, he maintained.CM said that Imran Khan is still our Prime Minister and the people of Gujrat have accepted this by heart. When Imran Khan visits in September then he will come to know about the splendid welcome which will be accorded to him by the people of Gujrat. He said that he thanks Allah Almighty on becoming CM and also thanks Imran Khan and the PTI.

We will fully support Imran Khan. CM stated that it makes no difference by giving laptops as practical work should be done. He denounced that Shahbaz Sharif kept on distributing laptops but did nothing for the progress of human resource. He said that we are adhering to the Islamic policies and working for the religion adding that we are doing away with usury business and five years punishment will be awarded on its violation. Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, former Federal Minister and MNA Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahi, Mosa Elahi, MPA Abdullah Yousaf Warriach, Shujja Nawaz, Pir Shamim Bokhari, Mamoon Tarar and other notable personalities of the area were also present on the occasion.Earlier,CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was accorded a warm welcome and a grand reception on reaching Gujrat.