Rs 5.8 m donation for GCU Endowment Fund Trust

Dr. Masood Akbar, an expatriate Old Ravian, has given yet another donation of Rs. 5.8 Million to the Endowment Fund Trust of Government College University Lahore (GCU-EFT) for initiation of FIVE more Golden scholarships for deserving students after the names of his dear ones. Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt, Secretary Executive Committee GCU-EFT has disclosed that Dr Masood has already initiated SEVEN golden scholarships in past and tally of his sponsored scholarships has risen to TWELVE. He added the original amount of donation is never be spent by the Trust, and only the income earned on donation, is used for scholarships. He said each golden scholarship covers university fee as well hostel expenses of one deserving student every year. He further shared that the total number of golden scholarships in the GCU-EFT has risen to 134 now. Mr. Iqbal Z. Ahmed, the President of the Trust said these perpetual golden scholarships shall be given to financially-challenged students on need basis every year for ever. He believed that sponsoring education of deserving student is the best way of charity which can bring a qualitative change in society.