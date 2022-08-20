Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 20 August 2022 is being sold for Rs. 122300 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 142700 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 20 August 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today per Tola Gold Rate Today Rs. 142700 Rs. 130807 Rs. 124863 Rs. 107025 per 10 Gram Gold Rate Today Rs. 122300 Rs. 112108 Rs. 107013 Rs. 91725 per Gram Gold Gold Rate Today Rs. 12230 Rs. 11211 Rs. 10701 Rs. 9173

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.