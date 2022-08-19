How CPEC acquired no investment?

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday commend China’s keep up help for Pakistan, saying Beijing had been helping base progress since President Xi Jinping during his stay

to Islamabad in 2014 issued spending $46 billion under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

But, for next term, the minister scolded the CPEC Authority, saying the organization has not been capable of attracting any funding ever since its formation three years ago. The news repeated

him as command for the conclusion of the CPEC Authority.

Talking to a reporter on Thursday, he said “not a single dollar has been invested” in the CPEC project after the establishment of this government.

The CPEC Authority was established in 2019 to secure unbroken progression on its prediction and bring together among the sections worried.

Mr Iqbal declared that untimely an assertion of $29 billion had come into the CPEC project.

“That is why now we are going to adopt the same mechanism which has been followed from 2013 to 2019 so that this project can be implemented in the best possible way.”

He revealed that China had agreed to get more contributions into the CPEC project.

Untimely, speaking at ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Green Development High Level Policy Dialogue’, ordered by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Mr Iqbal said the CPEC assent was continued by a share of $29 billion.

China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said the focal point of the Belt and Road Initiative and CPEC was on continual enterprise in green framework , green energy, green business and current cultivation.

Separately, the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated on Thursday that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a crucial pilot project for the Belt and Road Initiative, and China would continue to cooperate with Pakistan to ensure that the outcomes of this cooperation were better delivered to the Pakistani people.

“It focuses on development and people’s livelihood and has got wide command and recognition from outside,” Wang Wenbin said during his daily discussion.