Exports up by 32.49pc to Rs494.7b in July

The exports from the country in rupee term witnessed an increase of 32.49pc during the first month of current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. The exports during July 2022 were recorded at Rs494,720m as against the exports of Rs373,412m in July 2021, showing an increase of 32.49pc, according to provisional data released by PBS. On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country however declined by 17.05pc when compared to the exports of Rs596,433m in June, 2022.

The main commodities of exports during July, 2022 were knitwear (Rs95,439m), readymade garments (Rs66,835m), bed wear (Rs55,735m), cotton cloth (Rs39,934m), rice others (Rs20,414m), towels (Rs16,450m), cotton yarn (Rs15,660m), made-up articles, excluding towels & Bedwear (Rs12,008m), rice Basmati (Rs9,996m) and vegetables (Rs9,661m). On the other hand, the Imports into the country during July, 2022 amounted to Rs1,095,730m as against Rs1,610,327m in June, 2022 and Rs889,782m during July, 2021 showing a decrease of 31.96pc over June, 2021 but an increase of 23.15pc over July, 2021.

The main commodities of imports during July, 2022 were petroleum products (Rs159,768m), petroleum crude (Rs94,600m), palm oil (Rs65,691m), electrical machinery & apparatus (Rs53,306m), plastic materials (Rs53,061m), Natural Gas Liquified (Rs50,585m), iron & steel (Rs43,198m), wheat (Rs23,511m), raw cotton (Rs23,339m) and iron & steel scrap (Rs22,636m).