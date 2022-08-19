The latest addition on the map of Sargodha: Hotel One

With 23 hotels in 16 locations across Pakistan, Hotel One opened its doors to the beautiful city of Sargodha on 16th August 2022.

Located in the heart of the city, Hotel One Sargodha is surrounded by Airforce Club, Golf course, Mall of Sargodha, Daewoo and Skyway bus terminals. The hotel will attract both domestic and international guests, offering quality accommodation and services. Home to a total of 48 rooms split between 4th and 5th floor of the Burj Ismail Mall. The shopping mall includes a cinema, food court, playland, gym, pool, and Al-Fatah supermarket. The hotel is designed to help guests feel energised, productive, and at home.

The Hotel opening ceremony was attended by Flt. Lt. (R) Imran Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Mr. Chaudhary Shoaib Ahmed Basra, President of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), Mr. Makhdoom Zafar Iqbal, Senior Vice President SCCI, Mr. Muhammad Hassan Yousaf, Vice President SCCI, Mr. Haji Muhammad, Chairman Ismail Sons (Pvt) Ltd., along with Mr. Ahmed Iqbal Saeed, Vice President Operations Hotel One, Mr. Haider Imam, Director Sales Hotel One, Mr. Waqar A. Qureshi, Corporate Director Development Hashoo Hotels, and Mr. M. Ubaid Abbasi, Resident Manager Hotel One-Sargodha. The event was covered by representatives from Media Channels, including Discovery Pakistan.

otel One is known as the best select-service hotel chain, by Hashoo Group – the hospitality conglomerate, and the owners of five-star Pearl-Continental Hotels and Resorts, Marriott Hotels, and PC Legacy Hotels in Pakistan. Since 2006, Hotel One has continued to lead the budget-friendly, limited-service hotel industry by delivering value, convenience, and reliability across Pakistan.