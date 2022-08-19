Rallies across country

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Thursday announced the schedule of its public meetings to be held in 17 major cities across the country in order to mobilize the masses. According to the PTI Central Media Department, Imran would address a grand public meeting in Rawalpindi on August 21. The PTI would hold another meeting in Haripur on August 24, which would be addressed by the former premier. Similarly, the PTI chairman will address a ‘record-breaking’ rally in Karachi on August 26. According to the schedule, the PTI will hold a huge public rallies in Sukkur on August 27, in Peshawar on August 28, in Jhelum and Attock on August 29 and on August 31 respectively. Moreover, PTI will hold massive public meetings in Sargodha and Gujarat on September 1 and September 2, respectively. Imran Khan will also address public meetings in Bahawalpur on September 3, Faisalabad on September 4, Mardan on September 6, Bahawalnagar on September 7, in Multan and Sheikhupura on September 8 and September 9, respectively. The party’s public meeting will be held in Gujranwala on September 10. The party statement said Imran would also visit Balochistan and address a public meeting in Quetta on September 11. Addressing a press conference in Karachi, PTI leader Ali Zaidi said that the public gathering that was to be held in Karachi tomorrow (Friday) had been postponed due to torrential rains across the province. “The decision has been taken after consultations with party chairperson Imran Khan,” he said, adding that all preparations were complete; however, precautions were being taken keeping in view the weather forecast.