US Centcom commander discusses defence cooperation with COAS

Commander US Centcom along with delegation visited the General Headquarters on Thursday The Centcom commander had one-on-one meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa during which matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and stability, defence and security cooperation, particularly the military to military ties were discussed during the meeting, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The one-on-one call was followed by delegation level meeting. Pakistan Army’s counter terrorism efforts and significant contributions towards regional peace and stability were discussed. Pakistan – US military training exchange programme also came under discussion.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army’s commendable efforts in fight against terrorism, counter terrorism experiences and efforts for regional peace and stability, the ISPR said.

Later, the visiting dignitary also visited Army Museum and took keen interest in various historical enclosures.