Govt to build sustainable engagement with CARs: FM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday reiterated that the government’s “Vision Central Asia” was aimed at building sustainable and result-oriented engagement with Central Asian Republics (CARs). The vision focuses on political, trade and investment, energy and connectivity, security and defence, and people-to-people exchanges, he stated. The foreign minister expressed these views as he received Artykbaev Aibek Muhtarovich, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, in the federal capital. Bilawal said that short and easy access to the sea for landlocked Central Asian States through Karachi and Gwadar ports was a key component of that vision. The two sides exchanged greetings on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, said a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The minister congratulated Deputy Foreign Minister Muhtarovich on the successful conclusion of the 2nd Session of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic. Expressing satisfaction at the upward trajectory of bilateral relations, he said close coordination between the two countries at multilateral fora demonstrated convergence of views on global and regional issues.