CM orders PGSHF to take measures to dispose of pending allotment cases

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presided over a meeting of Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation (PGSHF). Managing Director PGSHF Naheed Gul Baloch gave him a detailed briefing.

The CM ordered PGSHF members to take expeditious measures to dispose off the pending allotment cases and highlighted that the welfare of the government servants is part of his priority. He maintained that it is the right of a government servant to get a house at the time of his retirement adding that a plot and a house is the right and need of a government servant.CM directed to take into account provision of education and health facilities in the Government Servants Housing Schemes.

He directed to provide facilities to the government servants by completely developing the housing schemes adding that the burden of payment on the government servants should also be kept minimum.CM disclosed that after the allotment of pending plots, the proposal to grant new memberships will also be reviewed.GM Sikander, Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance, Secretary Housing and other officials also attended the meeting.

Overseas delegation of PML-Q calls on CM: President PML-Q Scotland Shabbir Shah, president of Canada chapter Arjmand Bukhari, Tahir Bukhari and Muhammad Waqas from the UK called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office.

They appreciated the vision of CM Parvez Elahi for the countless welfare-oriented initiatives taken within a few days. They noted that the welfare of the common man is the focal point of the chief minister. Prompt steps have been taken to provide relief to the people like before, they added. Speaking on this occasion, Parvez Elahi said that overseas Pakistanis are an asset to the country as they have played a significant role in national development. We sincerely appreciate the valuable services of expatriate Pakistanis; he said and pointed out that chairman PTI Imran Khan gave the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis during his tenure. The incumbent federal government snatched away this right from overseas Pakistanis as soon as it came into power, he regretted. Our government will protect the rights of Pakistanis living abroad in every way and no effort will be spared to solve their problems. The doors of my office are open for overseas Pakistanis, he concluded.

CM condoles demise of wife of Obaid Raza: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi made a telephonic contact with Haji Obaid Raza Attari successor of Ameer-e- Ahle Sunnat Maulana Ilyas Qadri and condoled the death of Haji Obaid Raza’s wife. He also expressed his heartfelt sympathy and sorrow with the bereaved family members.CM prayed for the forgiveness of the departed soul. CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the heirs to bear this irreparable loss.

CM condoles death of Haider Zaidi: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of famous cartoonist Irshad Haider Zaidi.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CM extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and noted that the late Irshad Haider Zaidi introduced a new trend through animated cartoons. May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved heirs to bear the loss with equanimity, he added.