KP CM directs special focus on plantation in urban areas

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to focus on plantations in urban areas during the ongoing Monsoon Plantation campaign.

He said that saplings of the capacity to grow into big trees be selected for plantation in urban areas. He further directed them to take strict actions against the use of plastic bags so as to make province polythene free.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting regarding Urban Plantation Drive held here the other day, said an official handout issued here on Thursday.

Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan and high ups of concerned departments attended the meeting while divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners of the concerned districts joined the meeting through video link.

The meeting discussed threadbare the proposed strategy for plantation under the Urban Forestation Drive and took a number of important decisions.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister directed the concerned administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to execute the strategy chalked out for urban forestation drive in letter and spirit.

He also directed the concerned authorities to plant the saplings on road sides, banks of canals, government schools, offices, hospitals and on all other available space.