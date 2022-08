PMD forecasts rain, thundershowers in various parts of country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast rain-wind/thundershower in Sindh, Balochistan, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours. Heavy falls are also likely at Scattered places in upper Sindh and eastern Balochistan during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents were penetrating in central and lower parts of the country. Flash flooding is expected in local Nullahs of Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Karak, Bannu, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and Waziristan during the period.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazir Abad and Mirpurkhas during the next 24 hours.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani, Ormara, Gwadar during the next 24 hours. Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period. During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) occurred in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded was Punjab: Bhakkar 168 mm, Karur (Leh) 84, Noorpurthal 41, Dera Ghazi Khan 25, Joharabad 24, Bahawalnagar 20, Kot Addu 18, Toba Tek Singh, Khanpur 15, Multan (City, Airport 12), Rahim Yar Khan 11, Murree 07, Bahawalpur (City 06, Airport 02), Sahiwal, Okara 01, Sindh: Chur 156, Mohenjo Daro 141, Padidan 134, Tando Jam 130, Larkana 115, Mirpur Khas, Sakrand 111, Hyderabad (City 91, Airport 66), Mithi 78 , Khairpur 72, Badin 66, Sukkur 53, Jacobabad 36, Shaheed Benazirabad 32, Dadu 30, Thatta, Rohri 22, Karachi (Gulshan-e Hadid 79, Quaidabad 42, University Road 40, Sadr 38, Gadap Town 32, Saadi Town 28, Korangi 19, Jinnah Terminal 16, MOS 14, Gulshan Mimar 12, Faisal Base, Sarjani Town 11, Nazimabad, Masroor Base 10, and DHA 08.