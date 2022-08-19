PDM gang playing havoc with national economy: Cheema

Adviser to CM on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said that the incompetent PDM gang is playing havoc with the national economy and is levelling fabricated allegations against the opponents. Omar Sarfaraz Cheema expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the DGPR office. He stated that the PML-N propaganda cell is doing conspiracy against the Punjab government, Imran Khan and the institutions. The Showbaz government is throwing new feelers in order to divert attention from the public problems.

The talks of differences between Imran Khan and the Punjab government are baseless adding that Imran Khan is being informed about all the government measures. He said that the news about Imran Khan passing orders to the Inspector General Prisons is fabricated and is based on a propaganda. Omar Sarfaraz Cheema stated that the Islamabad Police at the behest of the federal government committed worst torture on Shahbaz Gill.Shahbaz Gill was subjected to an inhuman, mental and a physical torture.Efforts are being made to extract such a statement from Shahbaz Gill in which the other PTI leadership can also be accomplice.

If someone committed any mistake then it is to be decided by the courts. Sicilian Mafia government is a real threat for the country and democracy. PDM wants to create a rift between the PTI and the institutions and wants to drag the country towards a civil war. He said that we do not want to become a part of any conspiracy which can damage democracy.The imported government wants to take the country to such an extreme which can strangle the country into slavery. Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said that on the one hand there is a Sicilian Mafia government which is weakening the national economy and subjecting others to political victimisation while on the other hand the Punjab government is endeavouring to bring prosperity for the people of the province. The masses will hold this mafia accountable in the next elections like they did in the by-elections.

Shahbaz Gill was shifted to a hospital in a semi-unconscious state and now his condition is better.There is one law for the weak and another law for the powerful and we are struggling against this disparity for the last 26 years. Shahbaz Gill is being awarded punishment on making a small statement while on the other hand major clips of other people are on record and no one holds them accountable.Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said that the way federal government is misusing the institutions, it is damaging their credibility.Conspirator gang has taken NRO and now they want to become political martyrs and we will never give them this opportunity, concluded Omar Sarfaraz Cheema.