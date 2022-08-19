Counsel allowed to meet Shehbaz Gill

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday allowed the PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s lawyers to meet him and sought a report from the IG Islamabad on his alleged torture during custody. IHC Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took up Gill’s plea against his physical remand and ordered the authorities to allow Gill’s counsel to hold a meeting with their client at the hospital. As the IHC hearing into PTI’s plea against Gill’s physical remand resumed, the police’s alleged mistreatment of him was at the centre of the proceedings. Islamabad advocate general, additional attorney general and top police officials were summoned to the court, where the prosecutor insisted that Gill was not tortured.

Gill’s lawyers Faisal Chaudhry and Shoaib Shaheen represented him in the hearing. Additional sessions judge (east), inspector general of police, SSP investigation, SHO Kohsar, City Magistrate Ghulam Mustafa Chandio and the state were made respondents in the petition. Gill’s lawyer Shaheen contended that the additional sessions judge did not follow the “guidelines” provided within the law.

“I have come to know that Gill has been admitted to Pims. The Adiala Jail superintendent has been summoned so that we can verify the facts,” Justice Farooq said. At one point, Shaheen contended that they were not being allowed to meet Gill. The judge responded that this matter would also be discussed when the officials appear. The hearing was subsequently adjourned till 3pm. When the hearing resumed, the Islamabad advocate general told the court that Gill had refused to cooperate when a medical board team visited him for examination. Justice Farooq said the police’s reputation was being hurt because of the widespread reports of the PTI leader’s torture. “We want to determine whether Shahbaz Gill was tortured or not,” the judge remarked. Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi insisted that the PTI leader was not tortured, saying he was taken into custody on Aug 9 and his medical check-up was conducted on Aug 11.

“Did Gill make any statement about his torture before the court?” Justice Farooq asked. Gill’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry said he was denied access to his client at the Pims hospital. “Meeting is not allowed during a remand period,” Justice Farooq responded. The judge asked the IG Islamabad to tell the court what should be done. To which, Gill’s other counsel Shoaib Shaheen said his team did not trust the Islamabad IG. Justice Farooq resented the remarks made by Shaheen, saying: “Stop interrupting. Let me run the proceedings.” The court also expressed annoyance at Adiala Jail’s medical officer for lacking records of the health of the detained leader.

Justice Farooq asked when Gill developed breathing difficulties, asking “whether the problem specifically emerged at the time the additional district and sessions judge gave its decision [to hand over Gill to Islamabad police]”. “I am issuing notice to additional superintendent and medical officer of Adiala Jail as well as officers concerned of the Islamabad Police,” the judge said. He called out the officials, saying “institutions earn a bad name due to such people”. Gill’s counsel Shaheen urged the court to cancel the remand if the hearing was to be adjourned till Friday. Justice Farooq said: “Your client is technically not on remand, hence no suspension is required.” The court said it would issue a written order in the case and adjourned the hearing till Aug 22 (Monday). The court also asked Islamabad police to submit a report about the alleged torture on the politician in the next hearing.