Kenya’s outgoing president promises smooth transition

Kenya’s outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta pledged Thursday that there would be a smooth transition of power after a hotly disputed election whose outcome could be challenged in court. Kenyatta had backed his erstwhile foe Raila Odinga in the August 9 poll after falling out with his deputy William Ruto, who won the presidential race by a narrow margin. The outgoing leader has yet to publicly congratulate Ruto, who has served as deputy president since 2013 and was long considered Kenyatta’s heir-apparent. At a meeting with Kenyan religious leaders on Thursday, Kenyatta “assured them that the process of transition will be smooth”, his office said in a statement. He delivered a similar message to visiting US congressional leaders. “Kenya will remain steadfast in entrenching the principles of good governance to ensure the country upholds its position of a shining example of democracy in the continent by maintaining peace during this transition period,” his office said on Twitter. Ruto had been counting on Kenyatta’s support for the top job, but in an extraordinary turn of events the president reached a pact with veteran opposition leader Odinga in 2018 that left him sidelined. On the campaign trail, Kenyatta — who has served two terms as head of state and could not run again — had described Ruto as “untrustworthy”.